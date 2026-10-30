

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. (ASPE), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9.375 million shares of common stock at a price of $15 per share.



The offering is expected to close on November 2.



The offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $140.6 million.



The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.406 million shares at the public offering price.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 30, under the ticker symbol ASPE.



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