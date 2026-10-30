NatWest Markets Plc
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
NatWest Markets Group
Q3 2026
Interim Management Statement
ci.natwest.com
NatWest Markets Group (NWM Group)
Results for Q3 2026
The operating environment in the third quarter of 2026 continued to be shaped by geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainty and periodic market volatility. We maintained a high level of engagement with our customers, leveraging our specialist capabilities and established relationships to meet their evolving needs. We remained disciplined in our approach to risk, costs and balance sheet deployment, while delivering a resilient performance in a dynamic operating environment.
Financial review
NWM Group maintained its robust capital and liquidity position in Q3 2026 and reported a profit of £6 million, compared with a profit of £49 million in Q2 2026 and a profit of £126 million in Q3 2025. Total income decreased to £350 million in Q3 2026, largely driven by a foreign exchange (FX) reserves recycling credit recognised in the previous quarter and lower revenues in Fixed Income and Currencies. Operating expenses decreased in Q3 2026 to £335 million, largely driven by a charge recognised in the previous quarter relating to historical VAT matters and higher VAT recoveries.
Financial performance
Capital and leverage
Liquidity and funding
ESG highlights
As at the end of Q3 2026, we had delivered £25.6 billion towards the NatWest Group climate and transition finance (CTF) target to provide £200 billion in climate and transition finance(2) between 1 July 2025 and the end of 2030.
Capital guidance(3)
We retain the Capital guidance provided in the NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts.
Financial review
The table below presents an analysis of key lines of NWM Group's income statement for the nine months and quarter ended 30 September 2026. Commentary refers to the table below as well as the consolidated income statement shown on page 5.
Nine months ended 30 September 2026 performance
Quarter ended 30 September 2026 performance
Financial review
Balance sheet profile as at 30 September 2026
NWM Group's balance sheet profile is summarised below. Commentary refers to the table below as well as the consolidated balance sheet on page 7.
Non-IFRS measures
This document contains a number of non-IFRS measures. For details of the basis of preparation and reconciliations, where applicable, refer to the non-IFRS measures section on page 11.
Capital, liquidity and funding risk
Introduction
NWM Group takes a comprehensive approach to the management of capital, liquidity and funding, underpinned by frameworks, risk appetite and policies, to manage and mitigate capital, liquidity and funding risks. The framework ensures the tools and capability are in place to facilitate the management and mitigation of risk ensuring that NWM Group operates within its regulatory requirements and risk appetite.
Capital, RWAs and leverage
Capital resources, RWAs and leverage for NWM Plc are set out below and have been calculated in line with the PRA rulebook, subject to the requirements set out in the UK CRR. Regulatory capital is monitored and reported at legal entity level for large subsidiaries of NatWest Group.
Leverage
The leverage ratio has been calculated in accordance with the Leverage Ratio (CRR) part of the PRA rulebook.
Liquidity and funding
Condensed consolidated income statement
for the period ended 30 September 2026 (unaudited)
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the period ended 30 September 2026 (unaudited)
Condensed consolidated balance sheet
as at 30 September 2026 (unaudited)
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
for the period ended 30 September 2026 (unaudited)
Notes
1. Presentation of condensed consolidated financial statements
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts, as updated in the NatWest Markets 2026 Interim Results Announcement.
The directors have prepared the condensed consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis after assessing the principal risks, forecasts, projections and other relevant evidence over the twelve months from the date they are approved.
2. Trading assets and liabilities
Trading assets and liabilities comprise assets and liabilities held at fair value in trading portfolios.
3. Other financial liabilities
Notes
4. Amounts due to holding company and fellow subsidiaries
5. Litigation and regulatory matters
NatWest Markets Plc's Interim Results 2026, issued on 31 July 2026, included disclosures about NWM Group's litigation and regulatory matters in Note 11. Set out below are the material developments in those matters (all of which matters have been previously disclosed) since publication of the Interim Results 2026.
Litigation
Swaps antitrust litigation
In June 2021, a class action antitrust complaint was filed against a number of credit default swap dealers in New Mexico federal court on behalf of persons who, from 2005 onwards, settled credit default swaps in the United States by reference to the ISDA credit default swap auction protocol. The complaint alleges that the defendants conspired to manipulate that benchmark through various means in violation of the antitrust laws and the Commodity Exchange Act.
In May 2025, the US Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier decision by the Southern District of New York which barred the plaintiffs in the New Mexico case from pursuing claims based on conduct occurring before 30 June 2014 on the ground that such claims were extinguished by a 2015 settlement agreement that resolved a prior class action relating to credit default swaps.
On 29 June 2026, the New Mexico district court also held, based on the prior settlement, that the plaintiffs are barred from pursuing claims based on conduct occurring before 30 June 2014.
The district court gave plaintiffs 30 days to file an amended complaint based on conduct occurring after that date, as to which defendants will have an opportunity to seek dismissal.
Spoofing litigation
In December 2021, three substantially similar class action complaints were filed in federal court in the United States against NWM Plc and NWMSI alleging Commodity Exchange Act and common law unjust enrichment claims arising from manipulative trading known as spoofing. The complaints refer to NWM Plc's December 2021 spoofing-related guilty plea (described below under "US investigations relating to fixed-income securities") and purport to assert claims on behalf of those who transacted in US Treasury securities and futures and options on US Treasury securities between 2008 and 2018.
In July 2022, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss these claims, which have been consolidated into one matter in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. In September 2026, the motion to dismiss was granted without prejudice and with leave to amend.
6. Post balance sheet events
There have been no significant events between 30 September 2026 and the date of approval of these accounts that would require a change to or additional disclosure in the condensed consolidated financial statements.
Non-IFRS measures
NWM Group prepares its financial statements in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). This document contains a number of non-IFRS measures, or alternative performance measures, defined under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidance, or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. These measures are adjusted for certain items which management believes are not representative of the underlying performance of the business and which distort period-on-period comparison.
The non-IFRS measures provide users of the financial statements with a consistent basis for comparing business performance between financial periods and information on elements of performance that are one-off in nature. The non-IFRS measures also include the basis of calculation for metrics that are used throughout the banking industry.
These non-IFRS measures are not a substitute for IFRS measures and a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure is presented where appropriate. These measures include:
Non-IFRS financial measures
Operating expenses - management view
Additional information
Presentation of information
NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NatWest Group plc or 'the ultimate holding company'. The NatWest Markets Group ('NWM Group') or 'we' refers to NWM Plc and its subsidiary and associated undertakings. The term 'NatWest Group' refers to NatWest Group plc and its subsidiary and associated undertakings. The term NWM N.V. Group refers to NatWest Markets N.V. and its subsidiary and associated undertakings. The term 'NWMSI' refers to NatWest Markets Securities, Inc. The term 'NWH Group' refers to NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH) and its subsidiary and associated undertakings. The term 'NatWest Bank Plc' or 'NWB Plc' refers to National Westminster Bank Plc.
NWM Plc publishes its financial statements in pounds sterling ('£' or 'sterling'). The abbreviations '£m' and '£bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of pounds sterling ('GBP'), respectively, and references to 'pence' represent pence in the United Kingdom ('UK'). Reference to 'dollars' or '$' are to United States of America ('US') dollars. The abbreviations '$m' and '$bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of dollars, respectively, and references to 'cents' represent cents in the US. The abbreviation '€' represents the 'euro', and the abbreviations '€m' and '€bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of euros, respectively, and references to 'cents' represent cents in the European Union ('EU').
Statutory accounts
Financial information contained in this document does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those statutory accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Act.
Registered office
36 St Andrew Square
Edinburgh, EH2 2YB
Registered in Scotland No. SC090312
Forward-looking statements
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
Certain sections in this document contain 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements with respect to NWM Group's financial condition, results of operations and business, including its strategic priorities, financial, investment and capital targets, and climate and sustainability-related targets, commitments and ambitions described herein. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NatWest Group's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'will', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this document includes forward-looking targets and guidance relating to financial performance measures, such as income growth, operating expense, cost reductions, impairment loss rates, capital generation pre-distributions, customer assets and liabilities growth rate, cost:income ratio, balance sheet reduction (including the reduction of RWAs), CET1 ratio (and key drivers of the CET1 ratio, including timing, impact and details), Pillar 2 and other regulatory buffer requirements and MREL and non-financial performance measures, such as climate and sustainability-related performance ambitions, targets, commitments and metrics, including in relation to initiatives to transition to a net zero economy, climate, sustainable and transition funding and financing, and financed and facilitated emissions.
Limitations inherent to forward-looking statements
These statements are based on current plans, expectations, estimates, targets and projections, and are subject to significant inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors, both external and relating to NatWest Group's and NWM Group's strategy or operations, which may result in NWM Group being unable to achieve the current plans, expectations, estimates, targets, projections and other anticipated outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, certain of these disclosures are dependent on choices relying on key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations, including assumptions and estimates made by management. By their nature, certain of these disclosures are only estimates and, as a result, actual future results, gains or losses could differ materially from those that have been estimated. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date we make them and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
Important factors that could affect the actual outcome of the forward-looking statements
We caution you that a large number of important factors could adversely affect our results or our ability to implement our strategy, cause us to fail to meet our targets, predictions, expectations and other anticipated outcomes or affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements described in this document. These factors include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the risk factors and the other uncertainties described in NatWest Markets Plc's 2025 Annual Report and Accounts, NWM Group's Interim Management Statements for Q1, H1 and Q3 2026, and its other public filings. The principal risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect NWM Group's future results, its financial condition and/or prospects and cause them to be materially different from what is forecast or expected, include, but are not limited to: economic and political risk (including in respect of: economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments; and changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; business change and execution risk (including in respect of: NatWest Group's strategy and NatWest Group's creation of its Commercial & Institutional business segment (of which NWM Group forms part); the competitive environment; and the transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio); financial resilience risk (including in respect of: NWM Group's ability to meet targets, generate returns or implement its strategy effectively; prudential regulatory requirements for capital; NWM Group's reliance on access to capital markets directly or indirectly through its parent (NatWest Group plc) for the subscription to its internal capital and MREL; prudential regulatory requirements for funding and liquidity; capital, funding and liquidity risk; reductions in the credit ratings and/or outlooks assigned to NatWest Group plc, any of its subsidiaries (including NWM Group) or any of their respective debt securities; counterparty and borrower risk; model risk; sensitivity to accounting policies, judgments, estimates and assumptions (and the economic, climate, competitive and other forward-looking information affecting those judgments, estimates and assumptions); changes in applicable accounting standards; the requirements of regulatory stress tests and the adequacy of NatWest Group's resolution plans; and the application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution powers to NatWest Group); operational and IT resilience risk (including in respect of: operational risks (including reliance on third party suppliers); cyberattacks; the accuracy and effective use of data; artificial intelligence; attracting, retaining and developing senior management and skilled personnel; complex IT systems; NWM Group's risk management framework; and NWM Group's reputational risk); legal and regulatory risk (including in respect of: the impact of substantial regulation and oversight; the outcome of legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations as well as remedial undertakings; and changes in tax legislation or failure to generate future taxable profits); and climate and sustainability-related risk (including in respect of: climate and sustainability-related risks; both the execution and reputational risk relating to NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) climate and sustainability-related strategy, ambitions, targets, commitments, and transition plan; climate and sustainability-related data and model risk; increasing levels of climate, environmental, human rights and other sustainability-related laws, regulation and oversight; climate, environmental, human rights and other sustainability-related litigation, enforcement actions, investigations and conduct risk).
Forward-looking statements
Cautionary statement regarding non-IFRS financial measures and APMs
NWM Group prepares its financial statements in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS) and IFRS. This document may contain non-IFRS measures, or alternative performance measures, defined under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidance, or non-GAAP financial measures in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations (together, APMs). APMs are adjusted for notable and other defined items which management believes are not representative of the underlying performance of the business and which distort period-on-period comparison. APMs provide users of the financial statements with a consistent basis for comparing business performance between financial periods and information on elements of performance that are one-off in nature. APMs included in this document, are not measures within the scope of IFRS or GAAP, are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and change and are not a substitute for IFRS or GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the closest IFRS or GAAP measure is presented where appropriate.
The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments.
Caution on non-financial reporting
The processes we have adopted to define, collect and report data on our climate and sustainability-related performance, as well as the associated metrics and disclosures in this document, are not subject to the same formal processes adopted for financial reporting in accordance with established reporting standards. They involve a higher degree of judgement, assumptions and estimates, including in relation to the classification of climate and sustainability-related (including social, sustainability, sustainability-linked, green, climate and transition) funding, financing and facilitation activities, than what is required for reporting of historical financial information prepared in accordance with established reporting standards. As a result, climate and sustainability-related disclosures may be amended, updated or restated over time. However, NWM Group does not undertake to restate prior disclosures except where required by applicable law or regulation, even if subsequently available data or methodologies differ from those used at the time of the original disclosure. In addition, non-financial reporting systems are less developed than financial reporting systems, often involving manual processes and less robust controls, which may affect data quality and consistency. Refer also to the 'Climate and sustainability-related risk factors' on pages 165 to 168 of the NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts, the cautionary statement in the section entitled 'Additional cautionary statement regarding climate and sustainability-related data, metrics and other matters' on page 170 of the NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts and the cautionary statement in the section entitled 'Caution about climate-related metrics and data required for climate reporting' on pages 70 to 72 of the NatWest Group plc 2025 Climate Transition Plan Report published by NatWest Group plc for the consolidated group, including NatWest Markets Plc.
Caution about sustainability-related funding, financing and facilitation
Sustainability-related (including social, sustainability, sustainability-linked, green, climate, transition) funding, financing and facilitation currently represents only a relatively small proportion of NWM Group's overall funding, financing and facilitation activities. Accordingly, disclosures relating to sustainability-related funding, financing and facilitation should be read in the context of NWM Group's broader balance sheet, risk profile and funding, financing and facilitation activities, and should not be interpreted as indicative of NWM Group's overall funding, financing or facilitation strategy.
Legal Entity Identifier: RR3QWICWWIPCS8A4S074
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NatWest Markets Plc
|36 St Andrew Square
|EH2 2YB Edinburgh
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0) 20 7672 1219
|E-mail:
|fm-001960@rbos.co.uk
|Internet:
|https://www.natwest.com/corporates.html
|ISIN:
|XS2745115XXX, XS0311807XXX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX; London
|EQS News ID:
|2425048
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2425048 30.10.2026 CET/CEST