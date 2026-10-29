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WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 21:04
66,96 Euro
+0,27 % +0,18
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5067,3008:31
66,6467,0208:31
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 per Share

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share of Otis' common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2026.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Cautionary Statement

This release includes statements related to anticipated earnings, cash flow and dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The payment and amount of future dividends could vary significantly from past amounts due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability or costs (including tighter credit conditions), levels of end market demand in construction, pandemic health issues, natural disasters and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) risks associated with indebtedness; (3) challenges in the development and production of new products and services; and (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, political conditions and geopolitical conflicts in countries in which we operate and other factors beyond our control. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Katy Padgett

Sofya Tsinis

+1-860-674-3047

+1-860-676-6011

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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