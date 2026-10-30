

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRY) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY151.998 billion, or JPY134.62 per share. This compares with JPY147.227 billion, or JPY130.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to JPY1.585 trillion from JPY1.463 trillion last year.



East Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY151.998 Bln. vs. JPY147.227 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY134.62 vs. JPY130.24 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.585 Tn vs. JPY1.463 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 234.75 Full year revenue guidance: PHP 3.358 T



All EPS are Basic



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