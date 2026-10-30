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EJ

WKN: 887942 | ISIN: JP3783600004 | Ticker-Symbol: EJR
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 08:00
20,610 Euro
+4,35 % +0,860
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,74520,75009:55
20,64020,95009:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY20,610+4,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.