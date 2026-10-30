

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Erste Group Bank AG (EBO.DE) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR3.095 billion, or EUR7.37 per share. This compares with EUR2.566 billion, or EUR6.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to EUR11.161 billion from EUR8.101 billion last year.



Erste Group Bank AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR3.095 Bln. vs. EUR2.566 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR7.37 vs. EUR6.13 last year. -Revenue: EUR11.161 Bln vs. EUR8.101 Bln last year.



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