

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (SKSUY) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY34.791 billion, or JPY86.16 per share. This compares with JPY31.722 billion, or JPY76.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to JPY701.706 billion from JPY629.797 billion last year.



Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY34.791 Bln. vs. JPY31.722 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY86.16 vs. JPY76.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY701.706 Bln vs. JPY629.797 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 188.17 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.491 T



All EPS are basic



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