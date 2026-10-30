Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefsee-Explorer bricht Chinas Kobalt-Monopol
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SC

WKN: 855112 | ISIN: JP3419400001 | Ticker-Symbol: SUI
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 20:26
14,200 Euro
-0,70 % -0,100
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60014,80008:39
14,50014,80008:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEKISUI CHEMICAL
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD14,200-0,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.