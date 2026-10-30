

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corp. (PCRFF.PK) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY276.953 billion, or JPY118.60 per share. This compares with JPY142.404 billion, or JPY60.98 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to JPY4.093 trillion from JPY3.820 trillion last year.



Panasonic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY276.953 Bln. vs. JPY142.404 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY118.60 vs. JPY60.98 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.093 Tn vs. JPY3.820 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 231.26 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 8.400 T



Guidance is basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News