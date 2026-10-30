

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - CaixaBank, S.A. (CABK.MC), a Spanish financial services group, Friday reported higher attributable profit for the first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in net interest income and service revenue. The bank also approved an interim dividend of 18.44 euro cents per share, payable in November.



Attributable profit increased 12.9% to €4.962 billion from €4.397 billion a year ago.



Net interest income rose 2.9% to €8.186 billion from €7.957 billion, while service revenue grew 7.7% to €4.182 billion from €3.883 billion.



Gross income increased 4.4% to €12.656 billion from €12.118 billion.



Customer funds grew 5.6% over the past 12 months to €760.353 billion, while wealth management assets increased 10.8% to €309.742 billion.



The bank's non-performing loans declined by €891 million year-over-year to €7.733 billion, and Provisions for insolvency risk decreased by €325 million to €6.309 billion.



On the Madrid Stock Exchange, CaixaBank shares closed down 1.72% at €11.17 on Thursday.



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