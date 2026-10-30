

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (DAO.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY37.656 billion, or JPY199.06 per share. This compares with JPY31.855 billion, or JPY168.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to JPY308.453 billion from JPY274.299 billion last year.



SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY37.656 Bln. vs. JPY31.855 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY199.06 vs. JPY168.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY308.453 Bln vs. JPY274.299 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 607.72 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 743.000 B



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