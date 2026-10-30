Sinopec Hosts Youth Cultural Ambassador Competition to Promote China-Egypt Exchanges

CAIRO, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec" or "the Company") hosted the final round and awards ceremony of the "In Search of China-Egypt Youth Cultural Ambassadors" competition in Cairo on Oct. 26, recognizing 30 students from Egyptian universities as "China-Egypt Youth Cultural Ambassadors."

Held under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, the event was included in the program of activities for the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Since its launch in July, the competition has received nearly 100 original short-video entries from 12 Egyptian universities, documenting China-Egypt friendship and showcasing young people's understanding of and enthusiasm for each other's cultures.

Of the 30 honorees selected through preliminary and semifinal rounds, 16 contestants from six universities advanced to the final. During the final round, contestants competed in three quiz rounds: compulsory questions, buzzer questions and risk-taking questions. Five first-prize winners were selected and will be invited to visit Shanghai and Ningbo in China for a cultural experience program.

Seifeldien Leisy, a third-year student at Cairo University, was among the first-prize winners. He said that learning each other's languages and cultures helps young people from Egypt and China deepen mutual understanding, learn from one another and make progress together. He expressed hope that he would have the opportunity to study and work in China in the future, gain a deeper understanding of the country and promote friendship through language exchanges.

Lu Chunsheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, said the competition provided a valuable platform for youth exchanges as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

He encouraged the selected students to share stories of China-Egypt cooperation and promote friendship among their peers, adding that the embassy would continue to provide opportunities for young people from both countries to connect.

Rehab Mahmoud, Egyptian director of the Confucius Institute of Cairo University, said the Chinese language is becoming an important bridge connecting the peoples of the two countries, with an increasing number of young Egyptians learning Chinese and gaining a better understanding of China. She expressed confidence that the ambassadors would help extend these cultural connections to more young people.

Alongside the competition, a China-Egypt cultural fair and a Chinese-themed photo area offered guests and audience members opportunities to explore both cultures through quizzes and other interactive activities.

Wei Dong, chief representative of Sinopec's Africa Office, said Sinopec would continue to fulfill its brand promise of "Cleaner Energy, Better Life" and work closely with various sectors of Egyptian society to create more opportunities for youth exchanges and help advance the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership.

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