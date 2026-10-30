

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HL Mando Corp. (204320.KS), a South Korean automotive parts manufacturer, on Friday reported loss in the third quarter of 2026 compared with net income in the same period a year ago.



For the third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company came in at KRW 47.06 billion compared with net income of KRW 43.68 billion in the previous year.



Operating income declined 45.3 percent to KRW 51.54 billion from KRW 94.15 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 2.32 trillion from KRW 2.32 trillion in the previous year.



HL Mando is currently trading 3.77% lesser at KRW 37,050 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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