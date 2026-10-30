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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 08:54 Uhr
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Huawei Releases Industry O&M Solutions

Huawei Releases Industry O&M Solutions

-Agentic AI Redefining the New O&M Paradigm

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industry O&M Session of HUAWEI CONNECT 2026 was held at the Shanghai Expo Center under the theme "Agentic AI Redefining the New O&M Paradigm." At the event, Huawei released its latest 2026 industry O&M solutions and launched the initiative for developing the O&M Agent Research Report (2026), aiming to accelerate digital and intelligent O&M transformation, foster ecosystem co-construction, and drive high-quality industry development.

MindOps Platform Upgrade and New Industry O&M Solutions

Leveraging digital twins and the domain-specific model, Huawei has built full-cycle O&M capabilities spanning pre-event, in-process, and post-event stages through human-agent collaboration. Four enhanced solutions were introduced to help enterprises strengthen business assurance and boost operational efficiency.

Based on the MindOps platform, Huawei officially released a suite of industry O&M solutions: Smart NOS 5.0, Exclusive Government Service 3.0, Power Specific Service 3.0, and Transportation Specific Service 3.0.

Smart NOS 5.0: Built on the domain-specific O&M model, this solution enhances network emergency repair with risk identification and fault governance agents. Knowledge extraction and service-aware troubleshooting agents autonomously resolve 80% of deterministic faults. The financial fault diagnosis operational room facilitates collaborative consultation, cutting incident rates from hidden risks by 50% and improving cross-domain fault demarcation efficiency by 30%.

Exclusive Government Service 3.0: Designed to tackle e-Government cloud challenges such as limited service awareness, complex cross-layer troubleshooting, and underutilized resources, this solution upgrades AI-assisted integrated O&M capabilities. Intelligent resource query and emergency troubleshooting agents increase resource visibility and fault locating efficiency, while the unified digital resource management platform streamlines approval workflows and duplicate project checks, raising resource usage by 17%.

Power Specific Service 3.0 and Transportation Specific Service 3.0: Fault diagnosis and FME Mate agents are integrated into MindOps. The power solution strengthens risk prevention and intelligent troubleshooting, reducing fault demarcation time from one hour to just 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the transportation solution enhances cross-domain fault analysis to boost O&M efficiency by 40%, while integrated O&M services further improve the availability and operational efficiency of smart highway systems.

Looking ahead, Huawei will remain committed to its customer-centric approach, working closely with industry customers and partners to continuously innovate ICT O&M services, deepen scenario-specific applications, and build a robust ecosystem that underpins digital and intelligent transformation across all sectors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-industry-om-solutions-302924733.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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