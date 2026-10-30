

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma SE (PMMAF, PUMG.DE, PUM.DE), a German athletic apparel and footwear company, on Friday posted a narrower net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, despite a drop in net sales.



For the three-month period, the company posted a net loss of EUR 54.9 million, or EUR 0.37 per share, less than a net loss of EUR 62.3 million, or EUR 0.42 per share in the same period last year. Loss before taxes was EUR 40 million as against the prior year's pre-tax loss of EUR 24.9 million.



Operating result (EBIT) was negative EUR 11.4 million, compared with last year's positive EUR 16.2 million. Adjusted operating result plunged to positive EUR 0.4 million from positive EUR 26.3 million a year ago.



The company reported net sales of EUR 1.776 billion, less than EUR 1.870 billion a year ago. This decline in net sales was due to reset measures and softer demand in North America and EMEA.



In addition, Puma has appointed Arne Arens as its Chief Commercial Officer with effect from November 15.



Looking ahead, the company has revised its EBIT annual guidance. For fiscal 2026, the company now expects operating result of negative EUR 80 million to negative EUR 130 million, compared with the earlier guidance of negative EUR 50 million to negative EUR 150 million. Puma still anticipates its annual currency-adjusted sales to decline in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range.



For fiscal 2026, the athletic apparel maker now projects capital expenditure of less than EUR 150 million against the earlier guidance of around EUR 200 million.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News