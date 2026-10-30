

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after rising 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.



During September, Finland's economic output rose 2.0 percent annually versus a revised 1.3 percent increase in August.



On a monthly basis, GDP showed an increase of 0.2 percent versus a flat change in the prior month.



The detailed data for the third quarter will be published on November 27.



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