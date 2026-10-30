

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) reported that its third quarter profit attributable to owners of the Parent increased to $3.12 billion from $2.53 billion, prior year. Diluted earnings per $0.25 Ordinary Share was $2.00 compared to $1.62. Core EPS was $2.79, an increase of 17% or up 19% at CER. Total revenue increased to $16.21 billion from $15.19 billion, previous year. Product sales were $15.07 billion compared to $14.37 billion, last year.



For the nine month period, profit attributable to owners of the Parent increased to $8.70 billion from $7.90 billion, a year ago. Earnings per $0.25 Ordinary Share was $5.58 compared to $5.06. Core EPS was $8.00, up 14% from last year. For the nine months ended 30 September, 2026, total revenue increased to $46.88 billion from $43.24 billion, last year. Product sales were $43.96 billion compared to $41.04 billion, prior year.



AstraZeneca reconfirmed total revenue and core EPS guidance for fiscal 2026 at CER. Total revenue is expected to increase by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage. Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage.



Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca, said: 'With multiple potential blockbuster assets in late-stage development and transformative technologies scaling rapidly, we are on track to deliver our 2030 ambition and to sustain growth through the next decade.'



At previous close on LSE, AstraZeneca shares were trading at 13,052.00 pence.



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