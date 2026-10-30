

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 157.12 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day high of 110.38 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.71 and 110.87, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 175.96, 210.57 and 191.37 from a recent more than 1-week lows of 176.59, 211.30 and 192.02, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 2-day highs of 88.48 and 112.53 from Thursday's closing quotes of 88.98 and 112.72, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the greenback, 109.00 against the aussie, 174.00 against the euro, 207.00 against the pound, 190.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



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