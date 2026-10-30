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WKN: A2P6WP | ISIN: SE0014504817 | Ticker-Symbol: K900
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 09:08
50,65 Euro
+3,28 % +1,61
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOMIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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LOOMIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
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51,2551,3510:36
51,2551,3510:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Loomis AB: Loomis Interim Report January - September 2026

Record high revenue and operating margin (EBITA)

President and CEO Aritz Larrea comments:
"We delivered a strong third quarter, with record-high revenue, operating income (EBITA) and operating margin (EBITA %). The consistent execution of our strategic priorities continues to drive growth and profitability across the business. Both segment USA and segment Europe and Latin America contributed to the performance, supported by strong demand for secure logistics and the management of high-value assets, as well as cash-handling automation solutions. Revenue exceeded SEK 8 billion, with currency-adjusted growth of 6.6 percent, while our EBITA margin increased by nearly two percentage points year-over-year to 15.1 percent.

We are well positioned to continue to invest in long-term growth opportunities, pursue value-creating acquisitions, and deliver attractive shareholder returns."


Quarter 3, July - September 2026

  • Revenue for the quarter was SEK 8,161 million (7,644). The currency-adjusted growth was 6.6 percent (7.1), of which organic growth was 5.8 percent (3.9) and acquisitions contributed 0.8 percent (3.2). Including the exchange rate effect, the total growth was 6.8 percent (0.3).
  • Operating income (EBITA) 1) for the quarter was SEK 1,229 million (1,006) and the operating margin (EBITA) increased to 15.1 percent (13.2).
  • Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 1,177 million (961) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 14.4 percent (12.6).
  • Items affecting comparability during the quarter totaled SEK -24 million (-23), related to restructuring in the Europe and Latin America segment.
  • Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 986 million (789) and net income for the period was SEK 690 million (528).
  • Basic earnings per share for the quarter were SEK 10.31 (7.80) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 10.26 (7.77).
  • Cash flow from operating activities 2) was SEK 732 million (978) in the quarter. Cash flow from operating activities for the rolling twelve months was 84 percent (95) of operating income (EBITA).
  • Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.52 times (1.65) in the quarter.
  • Loomis expanded its presence in Latin America through the acquisitions of Transportadora del Interior in Argentina in July and Hermes Transportes Blindados in Peru in October.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

Report presentation today at 10.00 a.m. (CET)

The report will be presented in a webcast conference today at 10.00 am (CET) by President and CEO Aritz Larrea and CFO Tobias Hägglöv.

To follow the webcast, please follow this link.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available on https://www.loomis.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/ following the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
ir@loomis.com
+46 79 006 45 92

Fredrik Hammarbäck
Media and External Communications Manager
media@loomis.com
+46 76 311 56 29

Loomis offers secure and efficient high-security logistics and comprehensive payments management, including transportation, processing and storage of cash and valuables. The company serves financial institutions, retailers, and governmental authorities globally. Loomis employs 24,000 people, operates around 400 branches in more than 25 countries, and had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion in 2025. Loomis AB is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.

This information is information that Loomis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 a.m. (CET) on October 30, 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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