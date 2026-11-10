Loomis AB: Loomis selected as cash management partner to Batopin in Belgium

Loomis has been selected as one of two partners to Batopin, the operator of Belgium's bank-neutral cash network, and has entered into a five-year agreement to provide cash management services for part of Batopin's nationwide ATM network.

Batopin operates a bank-neutral ATM network in Belgium on behalf of its four shareholder banks, Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC. Under the 5-year agreement, Loomis will provide cash replenishment and related cash handling services, including transportation and processing, for its allocated part of Batopin's ATM network. By combining Batopin's ambitious roll-out with Loomis' operational expertise, the partnership guarantees a secure and seamless cash cycle.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as a partner to Batopin. This agreement builds on our strong expertise in cash management and ATM services and allows us to contribute to a secure and reliable cash infrastructure in Belgium. We look forward to supporting Batopin as it continues to develop its network," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

In Belgium, Loomis provides cash-in-transit, cash management, ATM and automated cash solutions to financial institutions, retailers, public-sector organizations and other customers. With approximately 200 employees operating from three branches, Loomis has nationwide operational coverage. The agreement further strengthens Loomis's position in the Belgian cash management market and builds upon the Group's extensive experience in managing cash flows and supporting robust ATM networks.

The agreement will be gradually implemented from the end of 2026 and has a term of five years.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

ir@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92



Fredrik Hammarbäck

Media Relations and External Communications Manager

media@loomis.com

+46 76 311 56 29

Loomis offers secure and efficient high-security logistics and comprehensive payments management, including transportation, processing and storage of cash and valuables. The company serves financial institutions, retailers, and governmental authorities globally. Loomis employs 24,000 people, operates around 400 branches in more than 25 countries, and had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion in 2025. Loomis AB is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.