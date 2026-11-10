Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 1,42 USD bis Juni 2027, die 200 % Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6WP | ISIN: SE0014504817 | Ticker-Symbol: K900
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 13:03
47,360 Euro
+0,85 % +0,400
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOMIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOOMIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,88046,98014:36
46,88047,00014:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loomis AB: Loomis selected as cash management partner to Batopin in Belgium

Loomis has been selected as one of two partners to Batopin, the operator of Belgium's bank-neutral cash network, and has entered into a five-year agreement to provide cash management services for part of Batopin's nationwide ATM network.

Batopin operates a bank-neutral ATM network in Belgium on behalf of its four shareholder banks, Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC. Under the 5-year agreement, Loomis will provide cash replenishment and related cash handling services, including transportation and processing, for its allocated part of Batopin's ATM network. By combining Batopin's ambitious roll-out with Loomis' operational expertise, the partnership guarantees a secure and seamless cash cycle.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as a partner to Batopin. This agreement builds on our strong expertise in cash management and ATM services and allows us to contribute to a secure and reliable cash infrastructure in Belgium. We look forward to supporting Batopin as it continues to develop its network," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

In Belgium, Loomis provides cash-in-transit, cash management, ATM and automated cash solutions to financial institutions, retailers, public-sector organizations and other customers. With approximately 200 employees operating from three branches, Loomis has nationwide operational coverage. The agreement further strengthens Loomis's position in the Belgian cash management market and builds upon the Group's extensive experience in managing cash flows and supporting robust ATM networks.

The agreement will be gradually implemented from the end of 2026 and has a term of five years.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

ir@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92


Fredrik Hammarbäck
Media Relations and External Communications Manager
media@loomis.com
+46 76 311 56 29

Loomis offers secure and efficient high-security logistics and comprehensive payments management, including transportation, processing and storage of cash and valuables. The company serves financial institutions, retailers, and governmental authorities globally. Loomis employs 24,000 people, operates around 400 branches in more than 25 countries, and had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion in 2025. Loomis AB is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.