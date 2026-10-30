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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 10:36
162,25 Euro
+3,77 % +5,90
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Schweden 30
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
162,05162,3010:38
162,05162,3510:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
74 Leser
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AstraZeneca PLC: 3rd Quarter Results

30 October 2026

AstraZeneca results: 9M and Q3 2026

Continued strong commercial performance and 12 positive Phase III programme readouts in the year to date

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0827B_1-2026-10-29.pdf

Revenue and EPS summary

9M 2026 % ChangeQ3 2026 % Change
$m Actual CER1 $m Actual CER
- Product Sales43,962 7 5 15,066 5 5
- Alliance Revenue2,806 33 32 1,107 36 36
Product Revenue46,768 8 6 16,173 7 7
Collaboration Revenue113 22 23 36 >3x >3x
Total Revenue46,881 8 7 16,209 7 7
Reported EPS ($)5.62 10 11 2.02 23 26
Core2 EPS ($)8.00 14 14 2.79 17 19

Key performance elements for 9M 2026

(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)

* Total Revenue up 7%, with double-digit growth in Oncology, R&I and Rare Disease offsetting headwinds from Farxiga and Brilinta loss of exclusivity and volume-based procurement in China

* Core Operating profit and Core EPS increased 14%

* 47 approvals in major regions since Q4 2025 results, including first approvals for four new medicines (Etcamah, Baxfendy, Klygefa and Amlypave)

* First Phase III data for three NMEs (tozorakimab, efzimfotase alfa and sonesitatug vedotin)

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:

"In the first nine months we saw strong commercial momentum with total revenue up 7% and Core EPS up 14%, driven by our diverse therapy areas and global presence. We have had approvals for four new medicines and reported 12 positive Phase III programme readouts with a collective peak year revenue potential well in excess of ten billion dollars. Our rich series of upcoming readouts in 2027 has a potential of more than twenty billion dollars.

With multiple potential blockbuster assets in late-stage development and transformative technologies scaling rapidly, we are on track to deliver our 2030 ambition and to sustain growth through the next decade."

Guidance

AstraZeneca reconfirms Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance3 for FY 2026 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2025.

Total Revenue is expected to increase by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage

Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage

The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%

If foreign exchange rates for October 2026 to December 2026 were to remain at the average rates seen in September 2026, it is anticipated that Total Revenue in FY 2026 would benefit from a low single-digit percentage positive impact (unchanged) compared to the performance at CER, and Core EPS growth would be broadly similar (unchanged) to the growth at CER.

Please refer to the attached PDF document to view the full announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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