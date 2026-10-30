Linjemontage I Grästorp AB: Interim Report April - September 2026/27

Strong Development - Growing Orderbook and Higher Margins

"Linjemontage's second quarter was characterized by a strengthened adjusted EBITA margin, a strong order backlog, and a historic milestone in the form of the company's stock exchange listing. The fact that net sales, as in the first quarter, were lower than the prior year is explained partly by an unusually strong comparison period, and partly by the fact that we entered the year with a lower order backlog, the effect of which carries through into the current period. These are variations that are natural in a project-based business and that do not alter the positive view of Linjemontage's long-term development. The quarter has developed according to plan and since the start of the financial year we have built up the order backlog, not least through the largest substation project in Linjemontage's history during the first quarter.", says Anders Åkerberg CEO, Linjemontage.



July - September 2026/27 in Summary

Net sales amounted to SEK 653.8 million (783.1) representing a decrease of 16.5 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 38.7 million (49.1). The EBITA margin was 5.9 percent (6.3).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 57.7 million (64.5) The adjusted EBITA margin was 8.8 percent (8.2).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 50.1 million (-69.0).

Order inflow amounted to SEK 630.9 million (662.2).

Order backlog at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 4,331.5 million (4,145.5).

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to SEK 0.57 (0.73).



April - September 26/27 in Summary (6 months)

Net Sales amounted to SEK 1,477.7 million (1,657.4), representing a decrease of 10.8 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 108.7 million (116.1). The EBITA margin was 7.4 percent (7.0).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 146.4 million (140.6). The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.9 percent (8.5).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 75.4 million (-90.2).

Order inflow amounted to SEK 2,197.9 million (1,544.9).

Order backlog at the end of the period amounted to SEK 4,331.5 million (4,145.5).

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to SEK 1.65 (1.81).



Presentation of Linjemontage's interim report

CEO Anders Åkerberg and CFO Thomas Hendel will present the results for the company's second quarter of 2026/27 on the same day at 10:00 (CET) via a live webcast. The presentation will be held in English and will conclude with a Q&A session.

The report and presentation will be available via the link below.

https://www.linjemontage.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

If you would like to take part via the webcast, please click on the link below. You will be able to submit written questions via the webcast.

https://events.inderes.com/linjemontage/q2-report-2026

If you wish to take part via a conference call, please register using the link below. Once you have registered, you will be given a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the conference call.

https://events.inderes.com/linjemontage/q2-report-2026/dial-in

A recording of the presentation will be available afterwards via the webcast link.

Contacts

Thomas Hendel, CFO at Linjemontage

ir@linjemontage.se

This information is information that Linjemontage is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-30 08:00 CET.

About Us

Linjemontage is a Swedish pure-play EPC provider within power infrastructure, enabling the modernisation and expansion of the Nordic electricity grid. The company provides turnkey solutions within substations and transmission and distribution networks, with capabilities across the entire project value chain and specialist high-voltage expertise up to 400 kV. The company currently has approximately 400 employees. Operations are primarily conducted in Sweden and Norway, complemented by a business branch in Croatia and an operation centre in India. Linjemontage was founded in Grästorp in 1993 and the company's shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2026. For more information, visit www.linjemontage.se