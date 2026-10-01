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EL

WKN: A3LVJK | ISIN: XS2777383840 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 13:47
97,39 
+0,07 % +0,07
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ELLEVIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
72 Leser
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Linjemontage I Grästorp AB: Linjemontage wins an order worth approximately SEK 200 million over three years from Ellevio

Linjemontage i Grästorp AB (publ) ("Linjemontage" or the "Company"), one of Sweden's leading pure-play EPC providers within power infrastructure, has won an order in a public procurement process by Ellevio AB for the refurbishment and expansion of an existing 130 kV substation in Repbäcken, Borlänge. The project will run over three years and has an estimated contract value of approximately SEK 200 million.

The project is being carried out to increase redundancy and capacity in the electricity grid. The project includes the construction of a new 130 kV substation within the expanded substation area, and connection of the new substation to the existing substation, which will remain operational throughout the construction works. At a later stage, Ellevio plans to connect four new overhead lines to the new substation as well as a new 400 kV bay, connecting to Svenska kraftnät's transmission grid.

"This is a strong reference project for Linjemontage and a clear testament to our expertise and experience with complex substation projects. Carrying out extensive new-build and refurbishment work in operational substation environments places high demand on planning, coordination and execution. With our extensive experience from substations in regional distribution networks and complex substation environments, we are well positioned for this type of project, and we would like to thank Ellevio for their continued trust," says Anders Åkerberg, CEO of Linjemontage.

The project will be delivered as a turnkey contract and includes foundation and civil works, a control building, control equipment, assembly and installation, as well as testing and commissioning.

The work is expected to commence immediately following contract signing and continue until final inspection, which is scheduled for 15 October 2029.

Contacts
Thomas Hendel, CFO på Linjemontage
ir@linjemontage.se

About Us
Linjemontage is a Swedish pure-play EPC provider within power infrastructure, enabling the modernisation and expansion of the Nordic electricity grid. The company provides turnkey solutions within substations and transmission and distribution networks, with capabilities across the entire project value chain and specialist high-voltage expertise up to 400 kV. The company currently has approximately 400 employees. Operations are primarily conducted in Sweden and Norway, complemented by a business branch in Croatia and an operation centre in India. Linjemontage was founded in Grästorp in 1993 and the company's shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2026. For more information, visit www.linjemontage.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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