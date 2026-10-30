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WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 09:55
25,440 Euro
+0,47 % +0,120
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,42025,46010:41
25,44025,46010:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 09:30 Uhr
147 Leser
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Kesko Oyj: Resolutions of Kesko Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30.10.2026 AT 10.30

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Kesko Corporation today authorised the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue to refinance the acquisition of Dahl in Sweden and Brødrene Dahl companies in Norway and Denmark. The Board sought the new authorisation in addition to its existing one, and the new authorisation does not cancel out the share issue authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2026.

Authorising the Board to decide on a share issue related to the refinancing of the acquisition of Dahl in Sweden and Brødrene Dahl companies in Norway and Denmark

The General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board to decide on the issuance of new B shares in the company on the following terms and conditions:

Under the authorisation, the Board shall be authorised to make one or more decisions on the issuance of shares, provided that the number of shares thereby issued totals a maximum of 12,000,000 B shares. This number of shares was equivalent to approximately 3.0 percent of all shares in the company on the publication date of the General Meeting Notice.

The shares can be issued for subscription by shareholders in a directed issue in proportion to their existing holdings of the company's shares, regardless of whether they own A or B shares. Shares can also be issued in a directed issue, departing from the shareholder's pre-emptive right, for a weighty financial reason for the company. Should any shares remain unsubscribed, the company's Board has the right to decide to offer such shares, secondarily, for subscription by the company's shareholders or other persons in the proportion it deems best.

New shares may only be issued against payment.

The Board will decide on the subscription price of the shares to be issued upon the issuance of new shares. The subscription price will be recorded in the reserve for invested non-restricted equity.

The Board will make decisions regarding any other matters related to share issues.

The authorisation is valid until 30 June 2027. This authorisation does not cancel out the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of 26 March 2026 to the Board of Directors to issue a total maximum of 33,000,000 new B shares or B shares held by the company as treasury shares.

General Meeting minutes

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available on the company's website at www.kesko.fi/egm on 13 November 2026 at the latest.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Lasse Luukkainen, Executive Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, tel. +358 105 322 818.


Kesko Corporation


DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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