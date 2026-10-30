

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Erste Group (EBO.DE, ERBAG.PR, ERST.VI) said, driven by robust customer demand, the target for loan growth has been increased to above 290 billion euros including Erste Bank Polska, versus approximately 290 billion euros in the previous guidance. Net interest income excluding Erste Bank Polska is now expected to grow by more than 6% versus prior guidance of about 5%.



Also, following receipt of regulatory approval, Erste Group will launch its voluntary tender offer for shares in Erste Bank Polska on 2 November 2026 with the subscription period starting on November 3. The subscription period is expected to remain open for 30 days. Settlement is anticipated in December 2026.



Erste Group shares are trading at 108.60 euros on vienna exchange, up 1.12%.



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