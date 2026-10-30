

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to more than a 1-1/2-year high of 0.8340 against the euro, a 1-1/2-month high of 1.3425 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day high of 211.34 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8365, 1.3376 and 210.57, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 1.1035 from an early 1-week low of 1.0985.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback, 214.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the franc.



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