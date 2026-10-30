

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - German life sciences company Bayer AG (BAYN.DE) announced on Friday that its Monsanto unit secured a unanimous defense verdict in the first Roundup-related trial, since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Durnell case.



The company said a Missouri jury found in Monsanto's favor in the case of Theresa Aretino et al. versus Monsanto on claims alleging design defect, fraud and negligence.



Bayer said the trial followed the Supreme Court's June 2026 decision in Monsanto versus Durnell, which pre-empted failure-to-warn claims under federal law.



The company said the verdict marked the first test of design defect and negligence claims in Roundup litigation following the Durnell ruling.



Shares of Bayer were up 3.27% to 49.53 euros on XETRA.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News