

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (NWWCF) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB22.282 billion, or RMB7.14 per share. This compares with RMB32.857 billion, or RMB10.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 37.9% to RMB85.174 billion from RMB137.252 billion last year.



New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB22.282 Bln. vs. RMB32.857 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB7.14 vs. RMB10.53 last year. -Revenue: RMB85.174 Bln vs. RMB137.252 Bln last year.



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