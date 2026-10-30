

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $9.924 billion, or $5.06 per share. This compares with $3.539 billion, or $1.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $10.36 billion or $5.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 36.3% to $67.798 billion from $49.726 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $9.924 Bln. vs. $3.539 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.06 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $67.798 Bln vs. $49.726 Bln last year.



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