

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - AIA Group Limited (AAGIY, AAIGF, 1299.HK), an insurance company, on Friday reported a drop in the value of new business, or VONB, for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded VONB of $1.415 billion, less than $1.476 billion in the same period last year. This decrease reflects declines in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The Group, however, returned to strong year-on-year VONB growth of over 25% in September.



The company's VONB margin increased by 5.3pps to 63.5% supported by favorable shifts in the product and channel mix in Mainland China.



The annualized new premiums slipped by 13% to $2.237 billion, driven by Mainland China, while total weighted premium income increased by 7% to $12.892 billion.



Lee Yuan Siong, CEO of AIA Group, said: 'We entered the fourth quarter with strong momentum and remain confident in our outlook. As announced with our 2026 interim results, we expect to exceed our 9 to 11 percent operating profit after tax per share CAGR target from 2023 to 2026, demonstrating how our profitable new business growth translates into increased earnings and long-term value for shareholders.'



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