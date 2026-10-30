

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, data published by Eurostat showed Friday.



The jobless rate stood at 6.5 percent, unchanged from August. The rate was up from 6.3 percent seen in the same period last year.



The number of unemployed increased 122,000 from the previous month to 11.555 million. Compared to last year, unemployment rose by 420,000.



The youth unemployment rate climbed to 15.4 percent in September from 15.1 percent in August.



The EU unemployment rate also held steady in September, at 6.2 percent. The youth jobless rate in the EU was 15.5 percent compared to 15.4 percent in August.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News