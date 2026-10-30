

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $15.413 billion, or $3.72 per share. This compares with $7.548 billion, or $1.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.505 billion or $4.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 32.7% to $113.164 billion from $85.294 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $15.413 Bln. vs. $7.548 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.72 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $113.164 Bln vs. $85.294 Bln last year.



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