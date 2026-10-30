Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQX: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, having upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The Company's common shares begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PAGFF." U.S. investors can access the Company's current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduation to the OTCQX Best Market represents an important milestone for companies seeking to enhance their visibility among U.S. investors. For issuers listed on a qualified international exchange, OTCQX's streamlined market standards allow companies to leverage their home-market reporting to make information readily available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, adhere to best-practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is a meaningful milestone for Pacifica Silver as we continue to broaden our presence across North America," said Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "Trading on OTCQX will provide greater visibility and more convenient access for U.S. investors as we advance our Claudia Project in Durango State, Mexico."

According to OTC Markets Group Inc., trading in non-U.S. North American securities on its markets reached $29.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an 84.22% increase over the third quarter of 2025. OTC Markets recorded $203.5 billion in total dollar volume in the third quarter of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within the Project have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and, where applicable, U.S. securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of trading on the OTCQX Best Market, including greater visibility and more convenient access for U.S. investors, the Company's plans to advance the Claudia Project in Durango State, Mexico, and the Company's overall growth strategy and prospects.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including that the Company will maintain compliance with applicable OTCQX and CSE requirements, that U.S. investor interest in internationally listed securities will continue, and that the Company will be able to advance exploration and development activities at the Claudia Project as planned. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the ability to maintain OTCQX quotation and related compliance obligations; the level of U.S. investor interest and trading liquidity; exploration, development and operational risks at the Claudia Project; commodity price fluctuations; permitting, regulatory and political risks in Mexico; financing risks; and general economic and market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321648