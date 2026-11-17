Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQX: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on regional exploration activities at its 100%-owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project (the "Project") in the historic El Papantón Mining District, Durango State, Mexico. Surface sampling from February to October 2026 has returned values of up to 398 g/t silver and 11.1 g/t gold, extending the Aguilareña-Guadalupana vein corridor to the north, refining drill targets to the south and generating new targets to the east. A newly completed drone magnetic survey has more clearly delineated known vein and structural trends across the district, sharpening the Company's focus on its highest-priority targets. The Company has also launched early de-risking initiatives, including a hydrologic study, accelerated social studies and new academic partnerships.

Highlights

940 surface samples collected since February 2026, with 29 samples returning >=50 g/t silver and 23 samples returning >=1.00 g/t gold, including values of up to 398 g/t silver and 11.1 g/t gold.

Results extend the Aguilareña-Guadalupana vein corridor to the north, refine drill targets to the south and identify new targets to the east at the San Juan Vein.

560 line-km of high-resolution drone magnetic data outline the trends of known veins and structures across the district and will help prioritize drill targets; survey completed without any health, safety or environmental incidents.

Initial hydrologic study of the Tepehuanes aquifer started, and social baseline and impact studies accelerated, to support future permitting and community engagement.

Academic partnerships formed with the Instituto Potosino de Investigación Científica y Tecnológica for geological research and the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education for engineering internships.

"Our Claudia Project is a large district with multiple high-grade vein systems that remain largely untested, and the results from our latest sampling and magnetic work are showing us where to focus our efforts," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "With each new dataset, we can direct our drilling to areas with the greatest potential for discovery. At the same time, our hydrologic studies, social studies and academic partnerships are deepening our understanding of the water systems and communities around Claudia, which we expect will reduce permitting risk as the Project advances. This is how we intend to build long-term value at Claudia: disciplined exploration on a responsible foundation that inspires confidence among investors, partners and communities."

Surface Sampling & Mapping Update

Since acquiring the Project in July 2025, Pacifica Silver has carried out a continuous program of detailed mapping and sampling. Following the release of assay results from 286 samples in news on April 2, 2026, the Company has collected an additional 940 samples located to the north, south and east of the central Project area. Results from this latest batch have returned values of up to 398 g/t silver and 11.1 g/t gold, including 29 samples returning >=50 g/t silver and 23 samples returning >=1.00 g/t gold.

These results have extended the prospectivity of the Aguilareña-Guadalupana vein corridor to the north and improved drill targeting to the south along the Aguilareña Vein and in the Mina Vieja and Mina de Oro areas. They have also identified new targets east of the Guadalupana Vein, including the San Juan Vein.

Select Surface Sample Highlights (see Figure 1 for locations):

Sample Sample Type Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Area 894609 Channel 0.7 11.10 75 South - Aguilareña Vein 789019 Chip N/A 7.54 263 South - Mina de Oro Target 894974 Channel 1.0 6.85 81 East - San Juan Vein 894400 Channel 1.0 4.89 13 South - Aguilareña Vein 789261 Channel 1.3 4.64 9 North - Aguilareña Vein 894786 Channel 1.5 4.42 12 East - HL Vein 789205 Chip N/A 3.31 93 North - Guadalupana Vein 789014 Channel 1.5 2.15 280 South - Mina de Oro Target 894938 Channel 1.5 0.09 398 East - San Juan Vein

Approximately 18% of the samples were collected from vein outcrops at the northern extension of the Aguilareña-Guadalupana vein corridor, 33% from areas east of the past-producing Aguilareña Mine area, 45% from south of the Aguilareña Mine area, and 4% from areas near the Aguilareña Mine area where past sampling was focused (see Figure 1).

For all 940 samples, a statistical breakdown of values based on silver and gold grades is as follows (surface samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the Project):

By Silver Values

Top 9 samples (1.0%) assayed >=100 g/t Ag, with a maximum of 398 g/t Ag and an average of 194 g/t Ag and 1.42 g/t Au.

Top 29 samples (3.1%) assayed >=50 g/t Ag, with an average of 112 g/t Ag and 1.57 g/t Au.

Top 51 samples (5.4%) assayed >=25 g/t Ag, with an average of 79 g/t Ag and 1.06 g/t Au.

Top 113 samples (12.0%) assayed >=10 g/t Ag, with an average of 43 g/t Ag and 0.75 g/t Au.

Across all 940 samples, the average grade was 7 g/t Ag and 0.16 g/t Au.

By Gold Values

Top 23 samples (2.4%) assayed >=1.00 g/t Au, with an average of 3.10 g/t Au and 59 g/t Ag.

Top 57 samples (6.1%) assayed >=0.50 g/t Au, with an average of 1.76 g/t Au and 43 g/t Ag.

Top 100 samples (10.6%) assayed >=0.25 g/t Au, with an average of 1.09 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag.

Top 246 samples (26.2%) assayed >=0.10 g/t Au, with an average of 0.54 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag.

Figure 1 - Plan View Map Showing Latest Surface Sampling Results at the Claudia Project





* Silver equivalent grade (AgEq) is calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery / Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US$30/oz and US$2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the five-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties.

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Drone Magnetic Survey

The survey was carried out by Zonge International, Inc. in September 2026, using a GEM Systems potassium magnetometer towed beneath a DJI Matrice 400RTK drone. A total of 560 line-km were flown on 50-m line spacing at approximately 64 m above ground level. Low-altitude, tightly spaced flying gives much better resolution than conventional airborne surveys and is well suited to mapping the narrow veins and structures typical of the El Papantón District (Figure 2).

Data were corrected for diurnal variations, levelled and processed to produce total magnetic intensity (TMI), reduced-to-pole (RTP), first vertical derivative (1VD) and tilt derivative maps. These products show the property's magnetic character in detail and highlight linear features linked to the district's vein and fault systems.

The results clearly outline the trends of known veins and structures in the district. Because much of the district's known vein system remains untested, the magnetic data will be a valuable tool for tracing these structures along strike and under cover. The datasets will be integrated with the Company's existing geological, geochemical and other data, including ongoing district mapping and surface sampling, to prioritize and refine targets for future exploration programs.

Figure 2 - Plan View Map Showing 2026 Drone Magnetic Survey (1st vertical derivative)

Results at the Claudia Project





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Early-Stage Environmental and Community Initiatives

Pacifica Silver has commenced several early-stage initiatives under its Regenerative Mining approach, which builds environmental and social considerations into the Project from the outset.

Hydrologic Study. An initial hydrologic study will improve the Company's characterization of the Tepehuanes aquifer and surrounding basins. It will support future project planning and provide technical information for potential permitting, including an Environmental Impact Assessment (Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental, or "MIA"), should the Project reach that stage. Depending on the findings, the Company may later evaluate a Managed Aquifer Recharge ("MAR") initiative, which replenishes groundwater through natural or engineered processes. The study does not commit the Company to a MAR project. Any such decision would depend on technical, environmental, regulatory and feasibility findings.

Social Studies. The Company is accelerating a Social Baseline Study and a Social Impact Study to better understand its host communities and their socioeconomic context. The results will help shape its approach to community engagement.

Academic Partnerships. The Company is collaborating with the Instituto Potosino de Investigación Científica y Tecnológica on research into the regional and local geology of the Claudia area. It is also working with the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango, to offer internships to university engineering students.

Sampling and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The surface sample results in this news release are from samples collected by Pacifica Silver geologists and field technicians from February 16 to October 13, 2026. Sample locations were recorded using hand-held Global Positioning System receivers with an estimated precision of ± 3.0 metres.

Some rock-chip samples were taken by hammer and chisel. Most samples were taken using a diamond saw powered by a portable gasoline generator. Individual samples ranged from 0.6 to 6.3 kg in weight with an average weight of 2.1 kg. Samples were placed in numbered plastic sample bags closed with ties. Coarse preparation blanks of similar weights were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. The individual samples and inserted QA/QC blanks were placed in numbered shipping sacks and stored in Pacifica's gated and locked warehouse in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango.

The samples were transported to SGS de Mexico (SGS) in Durango City, Durango, Mexico, by Pacifica Silver geologists in multiple batches. SGS is an independent commercial analytical laboratory accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. At SGS, the samples were weighed, dried at 55°C and crushed in their entirety to -10 mesh. The crushed material was split to obtain approximately 200-gram subsamples, which were pulverized to 85% passing -200 mesh. Gold was analyzed by fire-assay fusion of 30-gram aliquots with an atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples that assayed greater than 10 g/t gold were re-assayed by 30-gram fire-assay fusion with a gravimetric finish. Silver and 33 major, minor and trace elements were determined by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) following aqua-regia digest of 0.2-gram aliquots. Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t silver were re-assayed by 30-gram fire-assay fusion with an AAS finish. Samples that assayed greater than 10,000 ppm copper were re-analyzed by ICP-AES following a sodium peroxide-nitric acid digest.

Qualified Person

Stephen Redak, CPG, Vice-President of Exploration for Pacifica Silver, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release, including the surface mapping and sampling results and the drone magnetic survey data.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The Company is focused on its 100%-owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District, where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within the district have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 km of known veins having been drilled. Today, the Project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, the use of sampling and magnetic survey results to prioritize and refine drill targets, hydrologic and social studies and their use in permitting and community engagement, possible later evaluation of a Managed Aquifer Recharge initiative, the expected reduction of permitting and social risk, and the potential quantity, grade and size of mineralized zones.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and address events, results, outcomes or developments the Company expects to occur. They are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Material assumptions include, without limitation, the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties inherent in mineral resource estimates, including changes to cost assumptions, variations in the quantity, grade or recovery of mineralized material, and changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations; failure of plant, equipment or processes; changes to power availability or rates; the ability to maintain social license; changes to interest or tax rates or project parameters; delays and costs in consulting and accommodating local communities; environmental and title risks, including concession renewal; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; the ongoing war in Ukraine; delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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