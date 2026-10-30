

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economic growth moderated slightly in the third quarter, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter, though slower than the 0.7 percent expansion in the second quarter.



The positive trade balance and the build-up of natural gas stocks contributed most to GDP growth in the third quarter, the agency said.



The expenditure breakdown showed that both household and government consumption rose by 0.4 percent over the previous quarter. The government spent more primarily on healthcare and civil servant salaries, while households spent more on food and clothing. The trade balance increased as exports grew 0.5 percent amid a 0.3 percent rise in imports.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 2.1 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous quarter.



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