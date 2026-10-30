

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 moved higher Friday morning, supported by strong results from pharma major AstraZeneca and energy giant BP. Weakness in bank and mining stocks limited market's upside.



The FTSE 100 was up 32.70 points or 0.3% at 10,757.77 about an hour before noon.



AstraZeneca moved up 4% after profit rose more than expected in the third quarter. The drugmaker reported that its third quarter profit attributable to owners of the Parent increased to $3.12 billion from $2.53 billion, prior year. Diluted earnings per $0.25 Ordinary Share was $2.00 compared to $1.62.



GSK advanced 2.3%. BT Group climbed more than 5%. Prudential, Relx, Experian, WPP, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Haleon gained 2%-3%.



Diageo, Marks & Spencer, Croda International, Sainsbury (J), Admiral Group, Rentokil Initial, Imperial Brands, Coca-Cola HBC, Tesco, Associated British Foods, Kingfisher, The Sage Group and Bunzl gained 1%-1.8%.



Oil & gas giant BP gained 0.6%. The company reported profits of $8.46 billion, well above analyst estimates, supported by strong refining margins.



Airtel Africa dropped 4.5%. Polar Capital Technology Trust drifted down 4.3%. Computacenter shed 3.4%.



Lloyds Banking Group shed 3.1%. Natwest Group tumbled 7.3% despite reporting operating profit ahead of estimates and reaffirming its guidance.



Miners Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Endeavour Mining lost 4.1%, 4% and 3.4%, respectively.



In economic news, a report from Nationwide Building Society showed the UK Nationwide House Price Index rose stalled from a month earlier in October 2026, defying expectations of a 0.1% decline, and following a revised 0.3% decrease in September.



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