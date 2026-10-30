

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.229 billion, or $4.49 per share. This compares with $1.059 billion, or $3.88 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $14.566 billion from $12.907 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.229 Bln. vs. $1.059 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.49 vs. $3.88 last year. -Revenue: $14.566 Bln vs. $12.907 Bln last year.



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