

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $212.2 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $182.2 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.6 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $1.602 billion from $1.585 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $212.2 Mln. vs. $182.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.602 Bln vs. $1.585 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 7 % Full year revenue guidance: 0.5 %



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