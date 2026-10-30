

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kioxia Holdings Corp. (285A.T) announced earnings for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY2.198 trillion, or JPY1,337 per share. This compares with JPY58.946 billion, or JPY36.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kioxia Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of JPY2.236 trillion or JPY1,372 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 436.8% to JPY4.247 trillion from JPY791.145 billion last year.



Kioxia Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY2.198 Tn. vs. JPY58.946 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,337 vs. JPY36.13 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.247 Tn vs. JPY791.145 Bln last year.



Adjusted EPS is basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News