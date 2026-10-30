

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $426.7 million, or $4.08 per share. This compares with $299.3 million, or $2.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $379.6 million or $3.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $1.358 billion from $1.141 billion last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $426.7 Mln. vs. $299.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.08 vs. $2.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.358 Bln vs. $1.141 Bln last year.



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