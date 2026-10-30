

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO, CM), a Canadian banking and financial services company, on Friday announced the appointment of Bill Morneau as Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2027.



Morneau will take over Katharine Stevenson, who will retire from the Board on December 31, after serving six years as Chair and 10 years as an independent director.



Morneau has served as an independent director of CIBC since 2022.



Morneau currently chairs the Board's Corporate Governance Committee and is also a director on CIBC's U.S. Board.



Morneau previously served as Canada's Minister of Finance and a Member of Parliament from 2015 to 2020.



On Thursday, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce close trading 0.98% higher at CAD 166.22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



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