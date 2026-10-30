

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy showed a stagnation in the third quarter, while consumer price inflation accelerated in October to the highest level in more than three years, separate reports from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.



Gross domestic product stalled in the September quarter, following a 0.2 percent expansion in the first quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected an increase of 0.1 percent.



On the demand side, domestic demand contributed positively, and this was offset by a negative contribution from the net foreign demand.



The data showed that there were increases in the value added in the services and agriculture sectors and a decrease in industry.



The annual economic growth eased to 0.8 percent in the third quarter from 1.0 percent in the second quarter.



Consumer price inflation in Italy climbed to 5.4 percent in October from 4.2 percent in September, flash data said. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2023.



Inflation based on regulated energy products quickened to 59.5 percent from 25.8 percent, and that in non-regulated energy products rose to 29.4 percent from 22.5 percent. The annual price growth in services related to transport also climbed to 3.1 percent from 1.6 percent.



Excluding fresh food and energy, core inflation accelerated to 2.0 percent from 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent versus an expected increase of 0.3 percent.



The EU measure of inflation was 5.6 percent in October, up from 4.2 percent in September. Monthly, the HICP showed a slight increase of 1.2 percent.



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