On October 23, 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office granting authorization to implement the merger plan between Infrea AB and Netel Holding AB (publ), to delist the financial instruments of Infrea AB from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Today, October 30, 2026, Infrea AB announced that the Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Infrea AB and Netel Holding AB (publ).

The last trading day in the financial instruments of Infrea AB on Nasdaq Stockholm will be November 3, 2026.

Company name: Infrea AB Short name: INFREA ISIN code: SE0010600106

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.