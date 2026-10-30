

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $4.218 billion, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $6.795 billion or $3.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $17.404 billion from $15.776 billion last year.



AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.218 Bln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $17.404 Bln vs. $15.776 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.95 To $ 13.99



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