

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ban on sale of nicotine-free vapes and addictive products such as nicotine pouches to children under 18 came into force in the United Kingdom Thursday.



Selling nicotine-containing vapes to under-18s was already illegal in the country. But from now, products that were not previously covered by existing age-of-sales rules, such as nicotine-free vapes and nicotine pouches, strips and pearls, will become illegal.



The measures also prohibit promotional giveaways and substantial promotional discounts in shops and online, alongside vending-machine that either sell or dispense vapes or nicotine products. Local authority stop smoking services can continue providing products to help adult smokers to quit.



For the first time, adults aged 18 or over will also commit an offence if they buy, or attempt to buy, a vaping or nicotine product on behalf of someone under 18.



Trading Standards will lead retail enforcement in England, supported by new fixed penalty powers which will enable swifter action against rogue retailers. Enforcement agencies are receiving up to £30 million a year until 2028/29 for the crackdown. This includes up to £10 million a year for Trading Standards and the recruitment of 120 specialist apprentices to strengthen the workforce tackling illicit and underage tobacco and vape sales.



These measures form part of the phased implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Act, which became law in April this year. They support the government's ambition for a smoke-free UK and the shift from sickness to prevention set out in the 10 Year Health Plan for England.



More than a million children are estimated to have tried vaping, with more than 370,000 vaping regularly, putting them at a higher risk of developing respiratory illnesses, according to the UK Department of Health and Social Care.



Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said, 'Our landmark Tobacco and Vapes Act was the greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation. Six months to the day since the Act became law, we're extending protections for young people and stopping businesses from cashing in on our children's health'.



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