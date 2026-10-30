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WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 12:50
7,115 Euro
+0,64 % +0,045
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9307,10014:01
6,9307,06514:01
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2026 13:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to report earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 18, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13762362.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 143 farms, comprised of approximately 98,000 acres in 14 different states and nearly 56,000 acre-feet of water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-announces-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-for-the-third-quart-1243886

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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