Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Surpasses 3 Billion Real-World Chemical Data Points, Advancing Chemical Intelligence for Smart Factories

Chemical dataset surpasses 3 billion data points, more than tripling September milestone

Following delivery of 1,400 AI Nose systems, continued collaboration with a major semiconductor assembly and test customer supports broader applications and long-term business growth

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that its AI Nose platform has accumulated more than 3 billion real-world chemical data points, surpassing three times the 1 billion milestone announced in September. The rapid expansion of its real-world dataset strengthens the foundation of the Company's Chemical Intelligence platform, supporting product improvement, deeper customer engagement and future commercial opportunities.

Ongoing factory operations connect customer applications with technology development. AI Nose converts chemical signals into information customers can track and analyze to monitor environmental changes, investigate anomalies and maintain historical records. This field experience also provides resources for training and validating Scent AI, the Company's software, and refining system performance.

Supporting Advanced Packaging and Smart Factory Operations

Advanced packaging facilities need consistent visibility into production conditions. Chemical monitoring complements equipment and process data by helping teams identify when environmental changes occur, how long they persist and whether further investigation is needed.

As factories move toward greater AI-enabled automation and unmanned operations, continuous, traceable chemical records can give personnel and management systems a more complete basis for decisions. These long-term monitoring needs provide a foundation for continued customer collaboration and expanded use of AI Nose.

Turning Field Experience into Long-Term Business Value

Ainos combines sensing systems, real-world chemical data and software to develop its Chemical Intelligence platform. Exposure to varying production conditions, background gases and environmental changes provides development resources that require sustained factory operations to accumulate. As the dataset expands, these resources support improvements in system stability, environmental adaptability and chemical signal analysis, while informing applications for additional industrial customers.

"System delivery is the beginning of a long-term customer relationship," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "Industrial adoption takes time, and our work with customers continues as we gain operating experience, refine our products and advance the next stage of applications. Our goal is to translate that progress into broader deployments and lasting commercial relationships-creating practical benefits for customers and building a sustainable business that delivers long-term value for shareholders."

Ainos continues to advance field applications and follow-on collaboration in line with existing cooperation plans. The Company is drawing on its deployment experience to pursue expansion opportunities with existing customers and develop relationships with additional industrial customers.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent and chemical signals into machine-readable Smell ID data. Combining proprietary sensing hardware, edge AI, cloud-based fleet management, and a growing library of real-world chemical data, AI Nose enables machines to detect, distinguish, and learn from environmental signals that conventional vision and audio systems cannot capture. Ainos is developing AI Nose as a foundation for Chemical Intelligence across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial monitoring, healthcare, and other Physical AI applications.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the uncertainty of the contemplated collaboration framework and the expected receipt of license fees, manufacturing license fees and other consideration thereunder; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our licensed indications and product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-surpasses-3-billion-real-world-chemical-data-points-advanci-1243500