Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Expanding AI Nose Commercial Momentum

Q3 revenue rises 29,567% year over year to $642,889; GAAP net loss narrows 36%

$9 million follow-on AI Nose order expands semiconductor relationship; $4.5 million initial payment due within 60 days of signing

$175,000 in quarterly recurring revenue expected beginning in Q4 from the initial AI Nose deployment

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, highlighting increased revenue, a narrower net loss and progress in AI Nose semiconductor commercialization and VELDONA licensing. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company secured an additional $9 million AI Nose order with $4.5 million initial payment due in 60 days, and collected $950,000 contractual payments.

Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Our third-quarter results show progress in translating commercial agreements into revenue. Revenue reached $642,889, up 29,567% year over year, driven by VELDONA licensing and our AI Nose semiconductor program. We delivered 1,400 AI Nose systems under our initial $2.1 million agreement and received initial orders from another semiconductor customer."

"Following quarter-end, our existing backend semiconductor customer signed a $9 million purchase agreement for 5,000 additional AI Nose systems-more than four times the value of the initial agreement. We believe this follow-on order is tangible evidence of customer demand for Chemical Intelligence in semiconductor manufacturing. As we execute the agreement and collect contractual payments, we expect it to support revenue growth and strengthen working capital."

"Our focus is on fulfilling customer commitments, expanding recurring services and directing operating resources toward Chemical Intelligence commercialization. Our chemical dataset grew from more than 1 billion records in September to over 3 billion in October, supporting product refinement and broader applications. Our potential $10 million VELDONA licensing framework provides a partner-funded path for assigned clinical and regulatory development while we retain core platform ownership."

Christopher Lee, Chief Financial Officer of Ainos, added:

"Our Q3 2026 results demonstrate progress in both revenue generation and operating discipline. GAAP net loss improved 36% year over year while non-GAAP adjusted net loss improved 51%. GAAP gross margin increased to 83.4% from 78.0% in the third quarter of 2025, while non-GAAP gross margin increased to 83.6% from 78.0%, excluding share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization allocated to cost of revenue. GAAP operating expense declined 20.3% year over year. These improvements benefited from the recognition of the one-time $600,000 initial VELDONA license fee and revenue from AI Nose semiconductor programs."

"Beginning in Q4 2026, we expect the $2.1 million AI Nose agreement to contribute approximately $175,000 in recurring revenue per quarter over the three-year service period, providing a more predictable revenue foundation."

"Following quarter-end, we collected $950,000 from the VELDONA license payment and AI Nose semiconductor commercialization. The $9 million follow-on AI Nose agreement provides for a $4.5 million initial payment within 60 days of signing. We have also begun discussions to address convertible-notes due in 2027. We believe these efforts will strengthen our working capital foundation and support the next phase of order execution."

Q3 2026 Highlights

Delivered 1,400 AI Nose systems to backend semiconductor customer under the $2.1 million, three-year subscription services; expecting $175,000 revenues per quarter beginning Q4 2026 over the service period.

under the $2.1 million, three-year subscription services; expecting $175,000 revenues per quarter beginning Q4 2026 over the service period. Received initial orders from a front-end semiconductor customer .

. Introduced second-generation AI Nose, with software and hardware upgrades designed for continuous sensing in industrial environment.

with software and hardware upgrades designed for continuous sensing in industrial environment. Surpassed 1 billion real-world chemical records, strengthening the data foundation for model development and application-specific validation.

strengthening the data foundation for model development and application-specific validation. Secured three Japanese patents covering AI Nose technologies and their integration with robotic systems.

covering AI Nose technologies and their integration with robotic systems. Established a potential $10 million VELDONA licensing framework for two initial indications and conditional additional licensing opportunities. The partner funds assigned clinical and regulatory development; Ainos retains core platform ownership and participation in applicable net sublicensing revenue.

for two initial indications and conditional additional licensing opportunities. The partner funds assigned clinical and regulatory development; Ainos retains core platform ownership and participation in applicable net sublicensing revenue. Completed VELDONA technology transfer, triggering the $600,000 initial license fee recognized in Q3 and collected after quarter-end.

triggering the $600,000 initial license fee recognized in Q3 and collected after quarter-end. Launched Atmosphere Engine, a modular platform designed to generate nitrogen and oxygen from ambient air near the point of use for semiconductor and AI infrastructure applications.

a modular platform designed to generate nitrogen and oxygen from ambient air near the point of use for semiconductor and AI infrastructure applications. Improved financial performance: Q3 2026 revenue rose 29, 567% year over year to $642,889; GAAP gross margin expanded to 83.4% from 78.0%. GAAP net losses improved 36% year over year.

Q4 2026 Developments

Signed a $9 million purchase agreement for 5,000 additional AI Nose systems with the existing backend semiconductor customer. A $4.5 million initial payment is due within 60 days of signing, with the balance payable upon completion and delivery of all equipment.

with the existing backend semiconductor customer. A $4.5 million initial payment is due within 60 days of signing, with the balance payable upon completion and delivery of all equipment. Collected $950,000 in contractual payments, from VELDONA licensing and AI Nose semiconductor commercialization.

from VELDONA licensing and AI Nose semiconductor commercialization. Surpassed 3 billion real-world chemical data points, announced October 30, more than tripling September's milestone and expanding resources for product and application development.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Adjusted Net Loss, a non-GAAP financial measure. Management defines Adjusted Net Loss as net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and common stock issued as a special stock bonus. Adjusted Net Loss does not exclude interest or income taxes and is not a measure of EBITDA.

Management uses Adjusted Net Loss to evaluate trends in cash operating costs. Ainos believes it helps investors assess the cash resources needed to fund its operations. However, share-based compensation is a recurring cost, and Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect equity dilution, cash interest on Ainos's debt, or capital expenditures. Other companies may calculate similar measures differently. Adjusted Net Loss should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss or other GAAP measures. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted Net Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is provided in the tables below.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc, and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the uncertainty of the contemplated collaboration framework and the expected receipt of license fees, manufacturing license fees and other consideration thereunder; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our licensed indications and product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

Ainos, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 660,916 $ 417,353 Accounts receivable 643,064 22 Inventory, net 243,729 295,565 Other current assets 522,120 425,859 Total current assets 2,069,829 1,138,799 Intangible assets, net 15,843,468 19,226,003 Property and equipment, net 264,923 343,281 Other assets 137,717 163,025 Total assets $ 18,315,937 $ 20,871,108 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Contract liabilities $ 350,000 $ 350,000 Convertible notes payable 11,000,000 - Loan payable 2,812,940 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,431,960 728,683 Total current liabilities 16,594,900 1,078,683 Convertible notes payable - noncurrent - 11,000,000 Other long-term liabilities - 1,229,843 Total liabilities 16,594,900 13,308,526 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, 8,714,324 and 6,982,675 shares issued and 7,554,324 and 5,822,675 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 87,143 69,827 Common Shares to be issued are 2,801 and nil shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 28 - Treasury stock, at cost (1,160,000 shares held as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) (1,972,000 ) (1,972,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 80,309,746 77,234,374 Accumulated deficit (76,460,933 ) (67,520,328 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (242,947 ) (249,291 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,721,037 7,562,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,315,937 $ 20,871,108

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Ainos, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

2026 2025 2026 2025 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 642,889 $ 2,167 $ 643,202 $ 113,037 Cost of revenues (106,623 ) (477 ) (107,439 ) (19,647 ) Gross profit 536,266 1,690 535,763 93,390 Operating expenses: Research and development (including amounts of related party of $231,867 and $681,437 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and $233,564 and $715,249 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively) 1,696,019 1,990,630 5,236,288 5,626,514 Selling, general and administrative 524,919 795,253 3,666,880 4,159,627 Total operating expenses 2,220,938 2,785,883 8,903,168 9,786,141 Loss from operations (1,684,672 ) (2,784,193 ) (8,367,405 ) (9,692,751 ) Non-operating (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (204,763 ) (176,584 ) (581,801 ) (534,986 ) Other income, net 3,361 29,075 8,601 (74,977 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (201,402 ) (147,509 ) (573,200 ) (609,963 ) Net loss before income taxes (1,886,074 ) (2,931,702 ) (8,940,605 ) (10,302,714 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (1,886,074 ) $ (2,931,702 ) $ (8,940,605 ) $ (10,302,714 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Results of Operations reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



The three months ended September 30, The nine months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders $ (1,886,074 ) $ (2,931,702 ) $ (8,940,605 ) $ (10,302,714 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 21,305 348,356 2,033,926 1,728,055 Stock issued for special stock bonus - - - 862,230 Depreciation and Amortization 1,192,417 1,206,641 3,553,809 3,578,083 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders $ (672,352 ) $ (1,376,705 ) $ (3,352,870 ) $ (4,134,346 )

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-and-highlights-expanding-1251633