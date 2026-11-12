Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Secures Largest Order in Company History: $9 Million ASE Agreement for 5,000 Additional AI Nose Systems

Follow-on order marks progression from field validation and first-phase delivery to scaled commercial adoption of Chemical Intelligence in advanced packaging

$4.5 million deposit payable within 60 days of signing will support order fulfillment and working capital

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a $9 million purchase agreement with ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ("ASE") for 5,000 additional AI Nose systems. The agreement represents the largest single purchase order by value in Ainos' history and marks a new phase of commercial scale for its Chemical Intelligence platform in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

The purchase builds on the completed delivery of 1,400 systems under the companies' previous $2.1 million agreement. At approximately 4.3 times the value of the prior $2.1 million agreement, ASE's expanded commitment follows experience with the initial deployment and deepens the companies' commercial relationship. It also provides tangible evidence of Ainos' progression from concept development and field validation to initial delivery and scaled commercial adoption.

Under the agreement, ASE will pay a 50% deposit of $4.5 million within 60 days of signing. The remaining 50% is payable with a payment request submitted after delivery and supported by delivery documentation. This structure will support order fulfillment and working capital needs, while the agreement establishes a larger revenue base for the Company. Revenue will be recognized in accordance with applicable accounting standards as contractual performance obligations are satisfied.

"From field validation and first-phase delivery to ASE's expanded purchase, this record order demonstrates how Chemical Intelligence is progressing from technology development to a business operating at greater scale," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "Our customer's larger commitment deepens the relationship and provides a revenue foundation and funding to support our next stage of growth. We are focused on delivering these systems and continuously improving our products so that chemical information can create greater value in process stability, yield improvement and worker safety."

"As advanced packaging technologies evolve, ASE continues to advance smart manufacturing through new sensing capabilities," said ASE. "Together with Ainos, we are expanding chemical sensing coverage to develop a more comprehensive view of conditions across our manufacturing operations. Our joint effort aims to integrate chemical insights with existing manufacturing data to support better-informed decisions on yield and quality, operational efficiency, and personnel safety."

Supporting Yield, Efficiency and Safety in Advanced Packaging

Advanced packaging places stringent demands on process consistency, contamination control and product reliability. As a physical edge node for Chemical Intelligence, AI Nose converts airborne chemical signals into digital information that can be analyzed. It helps engineering teams establish environmental baselines, compare chemical conditions across locations, and track where anomalies emerge and how they evolve-complementing existing process and equipment data.

The expanded deployment will broaden chemical sensing coverage across relevant ASE manufacturing environments, supporting three target objectives:

Yield and quality: Support contamination management and anomaly investigation, helping teams maintain stable process environments and informing efforts to improve yield and product reliability.

Support contamination management and anomaly investigation, helping teams maintain stable process environments and informing efforts to improve yield and product reliability. Efficiency and profitability: Identify environmental changes that may contribute to defects, rework or unplanned downtime, supporting efforts to reduce production losses and improve operational efficiency.

Identify environmental changes that may contribute to defects, rework or unplanned downtime, supporting efforts to reduce production losses and improve operational efficiency. Worker and facility safety: Support the identification of, and response to, chemical leaks or abnormal releases, helping teams reduce the risk of personnel exposure, equipment damage and operational disruption.

Real-World Data Supports Continuous Improvement and Semiconductor Expansion

Ainos' AI Nose platform has accumulated more than 3 billion real-world chemical data points. These data and field experience provide a foundation for ongoing improvements in system stability, chemical signal analysis and application development. Broader deployment also advances the Company's Chemical Intelligence and Scent AI strategy: physical sensing nodes collect real-world data to support model learning and product improvement, with customer value providing the foundation for wider adoption. Data use will remain subject to customer permissions and protection requirements, and product performance will be validated under application-specific conditions.

In front-end wafer fabrication, Ainos announced in September 2026 that it had begun receiving initial commercial orders following technical validation. The expansion in advanced packaging, together with commercial progress in front-end manufacturing, broadens the Company's semiconductor business foundation. It also provides experience that can support engagement with additional international customers and the development of monitoring applications in other industrial and healthcare environments, with new applications subject to validation against their specific requirements.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent and chemical signals into machine-readable Smell ID data. Combining proprietary sensing hardware, edge AI, cloud-based fleet management, and a growing library of real-world chemical data, AI Nose enables machines to detect, distinguish, and learn from environmental signals that conventional vision and audio systems cannot capture. Ainos is developing AI Nose as a foundation for Chemical Intelligence across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial monitoring, healthcare, and other Physical AI applications.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. ((NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc, and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the uncertainty of the contemplated collaboration framework and the expected receipt of license fees, manufacturing license fees and other consideration thereunder; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our licensed indications and product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-secures-largest-order-in-company-history-9-million-ase-agre-1250445