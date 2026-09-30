Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Completes VELDONA Technology Transfer, Triggering $600,000 License Payment

Partner's Written Confirmation Fulfills Payment Conditions; Initial License Fee Payable Within 15 Business Days

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the required data delivery and technology transfer under its VELDONA license agreement, triggering a $600,000 initial license payment. The licensing partner confirmed completion in writing on September 29. Payment is due within 15 business days under the agreement.

The delivery includes clinical and regulatory materials for Sjögren's disease and thrombocytopenia, providing a foundation for the partner's continued development work in autoimmune and hematologic diseases. The initial payment is part of the previously announced potential $10 million licensing framework, which also includes conditional payments tied to the first sublicense and licenses for 15 additional indications. Ainos is separately entitled to 25% of net sublicensing revenue, as defined in the agreement.

"We are delivering on the commitments we have communicated to shareholders," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "Following the delivery of 1,400 AI Nose systems to ASE, completion of the VELDONA technology transfer marks another tangible step in executing our agreements and realizing value from our assets. Our priorities remain clear: fulfill our commitments, collect contractual payments and allocate resources prudently as we advance Chemical Intelligence commercialization."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the uncertainty of the contemplated collaboration framework and the expected receipt of license fees, manufacturing license fees and other consideration thereunder; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our licensed indications and product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-completes-veldona-technology-transfer-triggering%c2%a0600-0-1228909