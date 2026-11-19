ASE, the chip assembly and test group, took the first 1,400 AI Nose systems, Ainos's Chemical Intelligence platform that monitors factory air, on a three-year subscription and has used them in its own plants, mainly in advanced chip packaging. On 12 November Ainos announced that key customer ASE has signed to buy 5,000 more for USD 9 million, the largest order in Ainos's history. That is about twice Ainos's revenue of 2021 to 2025 together, USD 4.4 million. These are very strong signals in our opinion.

In June 2025 the two companies set out a plan in three steps, starting with about 1,400 systems. Two steps are now signed: 6,400 systems for USD 11.1 million together. The third step in the plan is up to 15,000 systems, a key potential upside to watch.

ASE will pay half the price up front: USD 4.5 million is due within 60 days of signing, the rest when all the systems are delivered. From each system's second year, for as long as ASE owns and uses it, ASE pays Ainos an annual fee for platform use, technical updates and AI algorithm upgrades.

Third-quarter revenue rose to USD 642,889 from USD 2,167 a year earlier, driven by the one-time USD 600,000 licence fee for VELDONA, Ainos's drug programme, now paid and out-licensed, and by AI Nose sales to the chip industry. In the quarter Ainos also received its first orders from another chip customer, one that makes the chips themselves. Operating expenses fell 20% and the net loss narrowed 36%. From the fourth quarter, Ainos expects the ASE subscription to bring in about USD 175,000 every quarter.

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